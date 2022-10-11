Blackstone Inc. (BX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -33.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.66 and a high of $149.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $86.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.12% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 15.35% higher than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.50, the stock is -4.50% and -11.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -21.65% off its SMA200. BX registered -26.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.63%.

The stock witnessed a -14.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.06%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $109.99B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.61 and Fwd P/E is 14.96. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.70% and -42.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.38M, and float is at 696.15M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GSO Altus Holdings LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $77.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.83 million shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $32.68 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 28,993 shares at an average price of $32.63 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 870,000 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).