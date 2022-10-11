Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.69% Change This Year

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is -6.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.98 and a high of $47.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.21% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 7.81% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.64, the stock is -1.82% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -4.26% off its SMA200. BSX registered -8.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.60%.

The stock witnessed a -7.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.48%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $58.02B and $12.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.82 and Fwd P/E is 20.08. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.32% and -16.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 946.40% this year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.13%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahoney Michael F,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Mahoney Michael F sold 125,827 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $39.34 per share for a total of $4.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.77 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Carruthers Wendy (EVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $42.21 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Mahoney Michael F (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 125,828 shares at an average price of $40.49 for $5.09 million. The insider now directly holds 1,767,665 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -14.58% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -34.67% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is -21.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.