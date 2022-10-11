Check out this: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is -19.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.74 and a high of $85.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $68.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.91% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -0.71% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.48, the stock is -6.98% and -11.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.76 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -12.87% off its SMA200. CL registered -9.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.67%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.55%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 33800 employees, a market worth around $57.59B and $17.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.71 and Fwd P/E is 20.88. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.38% and -20.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.90%).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 836.80M, and float is at 826.90M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massey Sally,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Massey Sally sold 656 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $77.58 per share for a total of $50890.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7913.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Parameswaran Prabha (Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy) sold a total of 48,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $78.80 per share for $3.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6787.0 shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Daniels Jennifer (CLO and Secretary) disposed off 24,703 shares at an average price of $81.25 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 48,163 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -12.68% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is -15.28% lower over the same period.