Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CIM Stock Is Going Next

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is -66.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $16.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 28.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is -24.33% and -38.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock -52.70% off its SMA200. CIM registered -66.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.64%.

The stock witnessed a -39.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.91%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $839.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.61. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.82% and -70.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.31M, and float is at 228.62M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -48.13% down over the past 12 months and Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) that is -58.28% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -55.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.