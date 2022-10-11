Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SBS Stock Is Going Next

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is 54.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.77 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $11.14, the stock is 16.64% and 20.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 31.27% off its SMA200. SBS registered 65.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.68%.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.00%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has around 12381 employees, a market worth around $7.67B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.16% and -2.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.90% this year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 683.51M, and float is at 338.70M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is -25.40% lower over the past 12 months. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is 37.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.