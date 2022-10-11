Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) is 4.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.39 and a high of $21.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVET stock was last observed hovering at around $20.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.33% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.93, the stock is 0.23% and 0.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 11.23% off its SMA200. CVET registered 6.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.06%.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.87%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.24% over the week and 0.26% over the month.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) has around 4035 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $4.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.25. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.31% and -1.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Covetrus Inc. (CVET) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Covetrus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -144.80% this year.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 105.66M with Short Float at 4.49%.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Covetrus Inc. (CVET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wolin Benjamin,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Wolin Benjamin sold 5,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $20.82 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Covetrus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Wolin Benjamin (President and CEO) sold a total of 5,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $20.80 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CVET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Wolin Benjamin (President and CEO) disposed off 5,292 shares at an average price of $20.70 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 192,946 shares of Covetrus Inc. (CVET).