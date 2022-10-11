Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Is Down -52.83% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -52.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.12 and a high of $199.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $88.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.04% off its average median price target of $135.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.74% off the consensus price target high of $214.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 19.21% higher than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.02, the stock is -9.00% and -16.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.51 million and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock -30.13% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -40.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.43%.

The stock witnessed a -16.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.67%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $28.28B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4667.78 and Fwd P/E is 79.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.57% and -57.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.80M, and float is at 262.23M with Short Float at 4.18%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by De Madre Armelle,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that De Madre Armelle sold 1,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65158.0 shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Blitzer Adam (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $91.11 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Richardson Julie (Director) disposed off 3,906 shares at an average price of $96.87 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 3,932 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).