DISH Network Corporation (DISH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DISH Stock Is Going Next

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is -56.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.81 and a high of $45.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DISH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.47% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 21.56% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.12, the stock is -10.39% and -18.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -42.35% off its SMA200. DISH registered -68.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.34%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.94%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $7.93B and $17.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.36 and Fwd P/E is 10.88. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.24% and -68.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 530.09M, and float is at 250.68M with Short Float at 11.65%.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEFRANCO JAMES,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEFRANCO JAMES bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $16.73 per share for a total of $1.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

DISH Network Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that DEFRANCO JAMES (Director) bought a total of 144,328 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $17.82 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the DISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, DEFRANCO JAMES (Director) acquired 191,735 shares at an average price of $18.12 for $3.47 million. The insider now directly holds 905,672 shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.87% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -63.65% lower over the same period. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -46.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.