Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -15.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.40 and a high of $100.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $77.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $78.37, the stock is 0.99% and -5.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -11.38% off its SMA200. EMR registered -18.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.13%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.86%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 86700 employees, a market worth around $47.32B and $19.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.30. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.24% and -22.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.80M, and float is at 587.01M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bulanda Mark J,the company’sExec Pres Auto Sols. SEC filings show that Bulanda Mark J sold 4,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $97.35 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -21.04% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -37.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.