Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Is Up 41.13% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is 41.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.40 and a high of $324.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $255.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.03% off its average median price target of $293.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.88% off the consensus price target high of $363.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -33.08% lower than the price target low of $194.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $258.18, the stock is -11.13% and -11.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 26.35% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 67.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.31%.

The stock witnessed a -15.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.26%, and is -9.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 2260 employees, a market worth around $35.29B and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 182.07 and Fwd P/E is 51.78. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.67% and -20.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.20M, and float is at 132.68M with Short Float at 3.17%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 36,083 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $296.52 per share for a total of $10.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan (President & CEO) sold a total of 82,835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $301.02 per share for $24.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.13 million shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, RANHOFF DAVID A (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,369 shares at an average price of $293.03 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 92,902 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading 37.36% up over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is -11.19% lower over the same period. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is -23.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.