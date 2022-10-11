Fastenal Company (FAST) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is -27.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.60 and a high of $64.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $45.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $46.17, the stock is -2.98% and -8.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -13.83% off its SMA200. FAST registered -12.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.97%.

The stock witnessed a -9.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.64%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 21629 employees, a market worth around $27.42B and $6.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.85 and Fwd P/E is 23.76. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.24% and -28.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.20%).

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 575.46M, and float is at 573.66M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nielsen Sarah N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nielsen Sarah N bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $47.58 per share for a total of $23790.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that FLORNESS DANIEL L (CEO AND PRESIDENT) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $47.25 per share for $47250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, FLORNESS DANIEL L (CEO AND PRESIDENT) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $48.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 281,929 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.87% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -15.52% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is -5.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.