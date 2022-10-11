Geron Corporation (GERN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 72.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -15.90% and -12.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 31.04% off its SMA200. GERN registered 59.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.91%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.13%, and is -11.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $826.35M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.14% and -31.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 403.87M, and float is at 361.92M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 90.30% up over the past 12 months and Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is -40.68% lower over the same period. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is 2.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.