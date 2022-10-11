iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 93.36% Upside

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is -87.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $8.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMBI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 75.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is -1.09% and -31.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 11.21% at the moment leaves the stock -78.59% off its SMA200. IMBI registered -86.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.65%.

The stock witnessed a -25.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.58%, and is 27.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.14% over the week and 17.51% over the month.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has around 1096 employees, a market worth around $17.23M and $612.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.15. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.37% and -91.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

iMedia Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.66M, and float is at 19.00M with Short Float at 0.99%.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lalo Eyal,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lalo Eyal bought 390,880 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $3.07 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.22 million shares.

iMedia Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Friedman Michael (Director) bought a total of 195,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $3.07 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the IMBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, PETERMAN TIM (CEO) acquired 32,573 shares at an average price of $3.07 for $99999.0. The insider now directly holds 622,789 shares of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI).