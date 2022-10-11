Is Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) a good stock to buy now?

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is -29.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.16 and a high of $45.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVH stock was last observed hovering at around $32.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.19% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.72% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.14, the stock is -9.37% and -13.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -17.14% off its SMA200. INVH registered -16.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.10%.

The stock witnessed a -18.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.93%, and is -7.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has around 1240 employees, a market worth around $20.44B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.70 and Fwd P/E is 43.03. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.06% and -29.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 610.33M, and float is at 609.02M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tanner Dallas B,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Tanner Dallas B sold 23,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $42.43 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH): Who are the competitors?

