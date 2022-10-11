National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -19.37% Change This Year

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) is -19.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.52 and a high of $48.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.22% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.86% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.76, the stock is -7.26% and -13.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -12.65% off its SMA200. NNN registered -12.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.43%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.17%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $6.91B and $748.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.69 and Fwd P/E is 20.95. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.62% and -20.74% from its 52-week high.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Retail Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.50% this year.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.11M, and float is at 175.59M with Short Float at 1.99%.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HABICHT KEVIN B,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $48.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -17.52% down over the past 12 months and EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) that is -19.63% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -35.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.