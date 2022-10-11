Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is -12.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.52 and a high of $213.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $169.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.77%.

Currently trading at $163.14, the stock is -5.27% and -6.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -7.71% off its SMA200. PANW registered -0.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.53%.

The stock witnessed a -13.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.64%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 12561 employees, a market worth around $50.20B and $5.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.90. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.10% and -23.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.21M, and float is at 293.83M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paul Josh D.,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Paul Josh D. sold 735 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $170.07 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33657.0 shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that ZUK NIR (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $168.45 per share for $6.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.94 million shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Klarich Lee (EVP, Chief Product Officer) disposed off 3,866 shares at an average price of $530.54 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 232,158 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -6.11% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -10.40% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -53.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.