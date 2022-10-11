Positives for Toast Inc. (TOST) as stock gains in recent trading

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is -51.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $69.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $16.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.03% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.53% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.81, the stock is -8.94% and -8.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -13.49% off its SMA200. TOST registered -67.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.63%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.82%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $9.26B and $2.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.14% and -75.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Toast Inc. (TOST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toast Inc. (TOST) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.40% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.53M, and float is at 281.10M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comparato Christopher P,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Comparato Christopher P sold 889 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $17.27 per share for a total of $15351.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Fredette Stephen (Co-President) sold a total of 445 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $17.27 per share for $7684.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.31 million shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Gomez Elena (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,253 shares at an average price of $17.27 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 85,146 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).