Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -92.56% Change This Year

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) is -92.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $4.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.57% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.57% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is 9.06% and -11.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.3 million and changing 10.74% at the moment leaves the stock -69.51% off its SMA200. STAB registered -92.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.26%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.63%, and is 34.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.54% over the week and 18.82% over the month.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $8.75M and $1.49M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.14% and -95.91% from its 52-week high.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Statera Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.14M, and float is at 41.74M with Short Float at 1.82%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.45% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -19.79% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 19.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.