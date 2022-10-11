These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is -40.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.92 and a high of $266.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $154.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $153.21, the stock is -6.67% and -23.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.31 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -30.16% off its SMA200. FDX registered -31.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.97%.

The stock witnessed a -26.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.29%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 191000 employees, a market worth around $40.07B and $94.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.26 and Fwd P/E is 8.45. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.96% and -42.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.00M, and float is at 240.32M with Short Float at 1.50%.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARTIN R BRAD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARTIN R BRAD bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $143.41 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 750.0 shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Carere Brie (EVP/Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 11,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $228.85 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16366.0 shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Brannon Jill (EVP – Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 1,406 shares at an average price of $237.77 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 7,785 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -12.94% down over the past 12 months.