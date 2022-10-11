Things appear to be looking up for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -55.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $7.46, the stock is -6.06% and -19.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -40.97% off its SMA200. HBI registered -54.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.83%.

The stock witnessed a -18.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.43%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $6.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.87 and Fwd P/E is 5.70. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.96% and -59.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 832.70% this year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.77M, and float is at 345.64M with Short Float at 11.43%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Preston Tracy M,the company’sGC, Corp Sec and CCO. SEC filings show that Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $9.36 per share for a total of $28065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Johnson James C (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $9.11 per share for $18220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26913.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, MOISON FRANCK J (Director) acquired 6,470 shares at an average price of $8.59 for $55581.0. The insider now directly holds 49,187 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -58.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.