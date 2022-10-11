UBS Group AG (UBS) down -18.25% since start of the year

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is -18.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is -7.43% and -9.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -16.84% off its SMA200. UBS registered -12.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.16%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.48%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 71294 employees, a market worth around $51.40B and $10.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.46 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 76.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1459.19% and -32.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.30B, and float is at 3.25B with Short Float at 0.17%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at UBS Group AG (UBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading 0.72% up over the past 12 months and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) that is 2.00% higher over the same period. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is -33.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.