1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.79% Change This Year

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -2.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $24.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -1.07% lower than the price target low of $16.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.08, the stock is -0.20% and -0.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 40.16% off its SMA200. ONEM registered -15.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.11%.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.08%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.77% over the week and 0.76% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $891.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.54% and -30.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.49M, and float is at 178.16M with Short Float at 4.43%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rubin Amir Dan,the company’sChair, CEO and President. SEC filings show that Rubin Amir Dan sold 1,825,289 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $17.08 per share for a total of $31.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99748.0 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Rubin Amir Dan (Chair, CEO and President) sold a total of 2,123,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $17.09 per share for $36.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99748.0 shares of the ONEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Rubin Amir Dan (Chair, CEO and President) disposed off 249,377 shares at an average price of $17.18 for $4.28 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 23.58% up over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -14.66% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -29.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.