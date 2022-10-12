AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) – The 25.61% Upside Potential Remains

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is -14.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.49% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.21% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.83, the stock is 4.91% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 12.63% off its SMA200. AHCO registered -10.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.95%.

The stock witnessed a 5.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.15%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.94 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.72% and -27.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.60% this year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.33M, and float is at 87.16M with Short Float at 10.96%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Everest Hill Group Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $19.10 per share for a total of $3.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.6 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Everest Hill Group Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $21.50 per share for $2.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.8 million shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Everest Hill Group Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 14,896,478 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).