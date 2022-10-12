Analysts suggest ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) could spike 86.9% in a year

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) is -64.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $6.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDXC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 45.42% higher than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is -1.61% and -12.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -38.34% off its SMA200. CDXC registered -79.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.04%.

The stock witnessed a -11.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.22%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.87% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $95.80M and $69.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.91% and -81.23% from its 52-week high.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChromaDex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.34M, and float is at 38.47M with Short Float at 5.61%.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fried Robert N,the company’sCheif Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Fried Robert N bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

ChromaDex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly (10% Owner) bought a total of 960,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.25 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.89 million shares of the CDXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly (10% Owner) acquired 60,037 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $99878.0. The insider now directly holds 6,925,641 shares of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC).

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -45.96% down over the past 12 months and Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) that is -29.89% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -28.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.