Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Is Down -50.25% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) is -50.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APDN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is 19.62% and -28.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.51 million and changing -5.66% at the moment leaves the stock -11.75% off its SMA200. APDN registered -57.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.52%.

The stock witnessed a -30.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.91%, and is 31.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.60% over the week and 18.55% over the month.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $31.94M and $17.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.36% and -72.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.60%).

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.88M, and float is at 12.71M with Short Float at 6.26%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.