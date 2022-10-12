Are we looking at the next big move in Elastic N.V. (ESTC)?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is -47.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.74 and a high of $189.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESTC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.69% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.65% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 12.21% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.09, the stock is -14.68% and -20.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -21.49% off its SMA200. ESTC registered -59.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.50%.

The stock witnessed a -29.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.94%, and is -15.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has around 3056 employees, a market worth around $6.44B and $919.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 302.31. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.31% and -66.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.62M, and float is at 77.43M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Elastic N.V. (ESTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moorjani Janesh,the company’sCFO & COO. SEC filings show that Moorjani Janesh sold 1,959 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $88.55 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76965.0 shares.

Elastic N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Kulkarni Ashutosh (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 7,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $88.55 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ESTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Herzog Carolyn (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,322 shares at an average price of $88.55 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 59,161 shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC).