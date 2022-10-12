Are we looking at the next big move in THOR Industries Inc. (THO)?

THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) is -24.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.26 and a high of $125.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THO stock was last observed hovering at around $75.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.73% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.09% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -56.76% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.38, the stock is 7.43% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -6.63% off its SMA200. THO registered -36.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.06%.

The stock witnessed a -6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is 7.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $16.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.80 and Fwd P/E is 9.13. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.29% and -37.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for THOR Industries Inc. (THO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

THOR Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year.

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.30M, and float is at 51.25M with Short Float at 15.10%.

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at THOR Industries Inc. (THO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $72.50 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

THOR Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that WOELFER W. TODD (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) bought a total of 1,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $81.55 per share for $99899.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70325.0 shares of the THO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $76.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 133,400 shares of THOR Industries Inc. (THO).

THOR Industries Inc. (THO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is trading -11.87% down over the past 12 months and Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) that is -26.21% lower over the same period. REV Group Inc. (REVG) is -27.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.