Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is -32.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $335.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $191.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $191.03, the stock is -1.96% and -8.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.07% off its SMA200. ADSK registered -30.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.02%.

The stock witnessed a -11.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.75%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $43.59B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.30 and Fwd P/E is 24.54. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.05% and -43.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.00M, and float is at 215.07M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hope Stephen W.,the company’sVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hope Stephen W. sold 57 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $187.83 per share for a total of $10706.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3743.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Hope Stephen W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $200.29 per share for $88728.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3743.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Anagnost Andrew (President and CEO) disposed off 34,366 shares at an average price of $206.87 for $7.11 million. The insider now directly holds 76,968 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -50.30% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -34.51% lower over the same period.