Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) is -65.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $9.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is -1.68% and -23.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.19 million and changing 28.57% at the moment leaves the stock -44.10% off its SMA200. BHG registered -83.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.36%.

The stock witnessed a -30.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.00%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.73% over the week and 11.99% over the month.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has around 3203 employees, a market worth around $780.54M and $5.45B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.00% and -87.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -648.20% this year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.20M, and float is at 593.41M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kadre Manuel,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Bright Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Kadre Manuel (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $2.09 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the BHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Kadre Manuel (Director) acquired 80,000 shares at an average price of $4.45 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 130,000 shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 23.58% up over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 42.67% higher over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 20.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.