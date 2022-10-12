Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) down -35.38% since start of the year

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is -35.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.27 and a high of $174.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COF stock was last observed hovering at around $93.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.17% off the consensus price target high of $171.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -37.88% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.76, the stock is -3.36% and -10.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -24.65% off its SMA200. COF registered -43.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.55%.

The stock witnessed a -14.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.15%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has around 53600 employees, a market worth around $37.08B and $27.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.87% and -46.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 420.00% this year.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 391.20M, and float is at 379.57M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mouadeb Mark Daniel,the company’sPresident, U.S. Card. SEC filings show that Mouadeb Mark Daniel sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $100.94 per share for a total of $60564.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12243.0 shares.

Capital One Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Golden Timothy P (Controller) sold a total of 322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $108.85 per share for $35050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11392.0 shares of the COF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, FAIRBANK RICHARD D (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 12,538 shares at an average price of $115.76 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 3,757,016 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -38.81% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is -20.42% lower over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -32.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.