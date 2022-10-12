Enerplus Corporation (ERF) up 45.56% since start of the year

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is 45.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.54 and a high of $18.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $15.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.77% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.43% higher than the price target low of $17.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.40, the stock is 3.10% and 4.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 15.72% off its SMA200. ERF registered 70.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.45%.

The stock witnessed a -0.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.59%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 435 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.02 and Fwd P/E is 3.52. Distance from 52-week low is 80.33% and -17.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.90% this year.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.28M, and float is at 227.64M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading 88.61% up over the past 12 months.