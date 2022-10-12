Entergy Corporation (ETR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.18 and a high of $126.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETR stock was last observed hovering at around $102.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.76% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 12.04% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.15, the stock is -7.33% and -12.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -10.94% off its SMA200. ETR registered -1.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.95%.

The stock witnessed a -17.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.64%, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has around 12369 employees, a market worth around $20.88B and $12.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.74 and Fwd P/E is 14.97. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.97% and -20.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entergy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.38M, and float is at 202.66M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Entergy Corporation (ETR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMAN ALEXIS M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 190 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $116.56 per share for a total of $22146.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7379.0 shares.

Entergy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that HERMAN ALEXIS M (Director) sold a total of 161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $120.35 per share for $19376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7375.0 shares of the ETR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, HINNENKAMP PAUL D (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $120.94 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 26,102 shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR).

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -2.31% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 2.78% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -10.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.