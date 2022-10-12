Fortive Corporation (FTV) on Track to Reach $72.00 in a Year

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is -22.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.47 and a high of $79.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $59.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.84% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 1.5% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.10, the stock is -3.67% and -7.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -5.42% off its SMA200. FTV registered -16.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.42%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.88%, and is -5.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $21.50B and $5.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.60 and Fwd P/E is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -26.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortive Corporation (FTV) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.40M, and float is at 350.43M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Fortive Corporation (FTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPOON ALAN G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SPOON ALAN G bought 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $58.25 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98861.0 shares.

Fortive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Walker Stacey A. (SVP – Human Resources) sold a total of 1,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $64.43 per share for $69584.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41170.0 shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Mulhall Christopher M. (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 118 shares at an average price of $64.43 for $7603.0. The insider now directly holds 2,601 shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV).

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -17.18% down over the past 12 months and Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) that is -3.51% lower over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is -18.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.