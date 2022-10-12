Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) down -6.45% since start of the year

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is -6.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.80 and a high of $44.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $35.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $35.26, the stock is -7.63% and -9.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -5.20% off its SMA200. HOG registered -4.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.74%.

The stock witnessed a -17.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.37%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $5.20B and $5.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.32% and -20.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.21M, and float is at 145.24M with Short Float at 4.97%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZEITZ JOCHEN,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $38.94 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Masood Rafeh (Director) bought a total of 1,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $37.50 per share for $50062.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1335.0 shares of the HOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, KORNETZKE MARK R (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,868 shares at an average price of $40.33 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG).