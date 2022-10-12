Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) on Track to Reach $29.09 in a Year

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is -22.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.53 and a high of $32.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $29.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.98% off the consensus price target high of $37.78 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.08% higher than the price target low of $23.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.92, the stock is -6.19% and -12.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -17.71% off its SMA200. HMC registered -27.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.82%.

The stock witnessed a -15.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.24%, and is -4.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has around 204035 employees, a market worth around $40.87B and $101.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.81% and -31.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.71B, and float is at 1.70B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -22.89% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -44.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.