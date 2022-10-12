Immunic Inc. (IMUX) – The 57.23% Upside Potential Remains

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) is -1.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMUX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.21% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.87% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.41, the stock is 156.33% and 117.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.3 million and changing 51.77% at the moment leaves the stock 28.50% off its SMA200. IMUX registered 15.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.84%.

The stock witnessed a 116.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 128.95%, and is 163.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.92% over the week and 13.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 273.41% and -35.10% from its 52-week high.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.80% this year.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.25M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 3.53%.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Immunic Inc. (IMUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vitt Daniel,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Vitt Daniel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $15500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Immunic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Whaley Glenn (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $3.04 per share for $10658.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12568.0 shares of the IMUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Muehler Andreas (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $5.10 for $17850.0. The insider now directly holds 297,986 shares of Immunic Inc. (IMUX).