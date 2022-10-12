Is Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) a good stock to buy now?

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is -45.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.54 and a high of $483.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $220.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.63%.

Currently trading at $207.64, the stock is -9.73% and -15.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -5.73% at the moment leaves the stock -17.62% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -46.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.56%.

The stock witnessed a -21.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.77%, and is -12.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $31.75B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 86.66. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.15% and -57.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.48M, and float is at 35.40M with Short Float at 9.14%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael,the company’sCo-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $222.38 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $222.38 per share for $1.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) disposed off 8,614 shares at an average price of $229.11 for $1.97 million. The insider now directly holds 499,612 shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -9.41% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -68.20% lower over the same period.