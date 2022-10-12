Is BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) a good stock to buy now?

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) is 18.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $9.30, the stock is 21.99% and 29.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 45.88% off its SMA200. BTRS registered -5.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.99%.

The stock witnessed a 31.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.16%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.60% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) has around 687 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $179.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.44% and -14.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -258.60% this year.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.50M, and float is at 134.88M with Short Float at 3.64%.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pinado Steven,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Pinado Steven sold 141,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $9.30 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

BTRS Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Eng Joe (Chief Information Officer) bought a total of 30,590 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $4.85 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78528.0 shares of the BTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Herning Andrew J (Senior Vice President, Finance) disposed off 5,496 shares at an average price of $4.93 for $27095.0. The insider now directly holds 93,105 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS).