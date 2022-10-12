Is e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) a good stock to buy now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is 19.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.49 and a high of $41.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELF stock was last observed hovering at around $37.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.52% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -13.54% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.74, the stock is 2.31% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.89% off its SMA200. ELF registered 34.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.63%.

The stock witnessed a 1.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.33%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $417.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.42 and Fwd P/E is 40.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.95% and -3.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 238.50% this year.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.71M, and float is at 49.55M with Short Float at 4.64%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMIN TARANG,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that AMIN TARANG sold 8,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $38.71 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that AMIN TARANG (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 39,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $38.68 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the ELF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, MARCHISOTTO KORY () disposed off 57,550 shares at an average price of $39.97 for $2.3 million. The insider now directly holds 159,400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF).