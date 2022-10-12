Is OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) a good stock to buy now?

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is -9.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.49 and a high of $42.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $34.73, the stock is -10.57% and -14.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -11.44% off its SMA200. OGE registered 6.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.89%.

The stock witnessed a -17.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.91%, and is -9.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $7.25B and $2.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.53 and Fwd P/E is 16.85. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.89% and -19.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

OGE Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 524.00% this year.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.20M, and float is at 199.69M with Short Float at 1.51%.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horn Patricia D,the company’sVP-Governance & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Horn Patricia D sold 4,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $39.95 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27875.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that McQuistion Cristina F (VP- Corp Resp & Stewardship) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $39.41 per share for $86703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25552.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HAUSER DAVID L (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $37.25 for $37250.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 2.78% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -10.11% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 2.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.