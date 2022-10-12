Is Volta Inc. (VLTA) a good stock to buy now?

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is -85.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -39.38% and -49.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock -66.26% off its SMA200. VLTA registered -86.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.26%.

The stock witnessed a -54.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.33%, and is -18.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $192.16M and $44.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.96% and -91.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.90% this year.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.05M, and float is at 113.56M with Short Float at 16.61%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.