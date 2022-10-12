Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is -23.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $14.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $4.91, the stock is -3.99% and -4.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -23.77% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -16.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.23%.

The stock witnessed a -9.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.80%, and is -16.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 442 employees, a market worth around $406.70M and $251.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.75% and -66.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.30%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.40% this year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.65M, and float is at 72.71M with Short Float at 19.61%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paulson Richard A.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Paulson Richard A. sold 3,488 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $20475.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,479 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $5.23 per share for $18196.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) disposed off 2,314 shares at an average price of $4.48 for $10367.0. The insider now directly holds 626,477 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 21.30% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -12.94% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -28.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.