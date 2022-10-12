MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) is 24.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $13.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 39.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.54, the stock is 2.72% and -9.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock -14.15% off its SMA200. MRC registered 9.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.89%.

The stock witnessed a -14.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.68%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $734.27M and $2.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.86% and -36.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

MRC Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.30% this year.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.60M, and float is at 81.12M with Short Float at 2.91%.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at MRC Global Inc. (MRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neal Malcolm,the company’sSVP – Human Resources. SEC filings show that O’Neal Malcolm sold 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $9.61 per share for a total of $30031.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41605.0 shares.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NOW Inc. (DNOW) that is trading 20.59% up over the past 12 months and Kaman Corporation (KAMN) that is -22.77% lower over the same period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is 27.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.