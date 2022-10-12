Noble Corporation (NE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:NE Stock Is Going Next

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) is 16.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $38.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.63% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 32.51% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.02, the stock is -4.51% and -5.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -3.39% off its SMA200. NE registered 7.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.45%.

The stock witnessed a -15.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.58%, and is -6.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Noble Corporation (NE) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $943.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.85% and -24.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Noble Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.50% this year.

Noble Corporation (NE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.49M, and float is at 130.25M with Short Float at 4.33%.

Noble Corporation (NE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 314,113 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $28.91 per share for a total of $9.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.64 million shares.

Noble Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold a total of 458,478 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $30.01 per share for $13.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.95 million shares of the NE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) disposed off 80,414 shares at an average price of $28.33 for $2.28 million. The insider now directly holds 17,523,228 shares of Noble Corporation (NE).