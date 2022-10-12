Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -42.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.03% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -10.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.91, the stock is -2.65% and -8.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -33.34% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -63.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.72.

The stock witnessed a -12.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.72%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.48 and Fwd P/E is 12.56. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.56% and -66.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.10% this year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.40M, and float is at 69.52M with Short Float at 11.93%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Antokol Robert. SEC filings show that Antokol Robert bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $21.62 per share for a total of $3.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.0 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is -3.63% lower over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -14.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.