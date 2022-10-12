Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) – The 32.06% Upside Potential Remains

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is -39.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.00 and a high of $105.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.18% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 20.92% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.24, the stock is -9.05% and -14.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -4.15% at the moment leaves the stock -14.14% off its SMA200. PCOR registered -45.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.17%.

The stock witnessed a -17.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.33%, and is -12.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has around 2885 employees, a market worth around $6.90B and $609.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.60% and -54.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.20%).

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Procore Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.50% this year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.93M, and float is at 120.23M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Courtemanche Craig F. Jr.,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $49.50 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.68 million shares.

Procore Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. (CEO & President) sold a total of 24,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $52.83 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.71 million shares of the PCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Singer Benjamin C (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) disposed off 6,123 shares at an average price of $56.01 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 153,745 shares of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR).