Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is -60.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.82 and a high of $58.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCII stock was last observed hovering at around $19.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $18.96, the stock is -14.82% and -25.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -34.47% off its SMA200. RCII registered -64.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.67%.

The stock witnessed a -29.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.32%, and is -5.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) has around 14290 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.52 and Fwd P/E is 4.41. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.72% and -67.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.90% this year.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.00M, and float is at 53.05M with Short Float at 8.73%.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN JEFFREY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,223 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 12 at a price of $20.69 per share for a total of $25304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75669.0 shares.

Rent-A-Center Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that BROWN JEFFREY J (Director) bought a total of 962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $25.98 per share for $24985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74446.0 shares of the RCII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, FADEL MITCHELL E (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $27.08 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 607,978 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading -31.58% down over the past 12 months and GameStop Corp. (GME) that is -43.25% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -41.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.