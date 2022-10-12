Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SAND Stock Is Going Next

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -22.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.79 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $4.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is -14.66% and -17.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -26.68% off its SMA200. SAND registered -19.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.25%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.52%, and is -10.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 32.00 and Fwd P/E is 26.67. Distance from 52-week low is 0.21% and -47.71% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.43M, and float is at 189.43M with Short Float at 3.10%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is -19.75% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -66.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.