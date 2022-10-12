scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) up 11.55% since start of the year

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) is 11.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 49.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is 9.72% and 3.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing 39.30% at the moment leaves the stock 10.29% off its SMA200. SCPH registered -14.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.11%.

The stock witnessed a 16.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is -6.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.64% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.92% and -18.37% from its 52-week high.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.38M, and float is at 25.07M with Short Float at 0.46%.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by 5AM Partners IV, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 562,466 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $2.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92983.0 shares.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that 5AM Partners IV, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 37,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $5.02 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, 5AM Partners IV, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 113,269 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH).

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -49.16% lower over the past 12 months.