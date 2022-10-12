Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is -54.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.59 and a high of $117.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $51.97, the stock is -10.34% and -24.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -38.93% off its SMA200. STX registered -36.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.51%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.30%, and is -8.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $11.14B and $11.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.09 and Fwd P/E is 7.12. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.74% and -55.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.00M, and float is at 205.68M with Short Float at 5.77%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUCZO STEPHEN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $103.26 per share for a total of $5.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 272,297 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $108.01 per share for $29.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.44 million shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Romano Gianluca (EVP & CFO) disposed off 20,495 shares at an average price of $107.36 for $2.2 million. The insider now directly holds 19,391 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is trading -32.32% down over the past 12 months and Western Digital Corporation (WDC) that is -38.01% lower over the same period. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is 7.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.